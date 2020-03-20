UrduPoint.com
Convoy Of 442 Pilgrims From Iran Reaches Quarantine Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

Another convoy of 442 pilgrims from Iran reached quarantine centers in Darazinda and Gomal Medical college here on Friday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Another convoy of 442 pilgrims from Iran reached quarantine centers in Darazinda and Gomal Medical college here on Friday.

Focal Person of district Administration Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Noor Alam Mehsud told media that 240 pilgrims belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were kept at Gomal Medical College while 201 belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan at Darazinda quarantine center for Coronavirus check-up.

He said all the facilities have been made available for the Zaireen at the quarantine centers including, food, medical services, security and isolation wards, adding that the pilgrims would be kept for 15-day at the quarantine centres.

He said special medial kits have been provided to doctors, para-medic staff and sanitary staff deployed at the two quarantine centers where nobody other than duty staff and Zaireen would be allowed.

ADC Noor Alam Mehsud said that all the staff and Zaireen would stay at the quarantine centers for 15-day where all facilities would be provided to them.

He said the tests of all Zaireen have been taken and sent to Peshawar Laboratory for clearance or corona virus diagnosis, adding that once the clearance tests are received the people would be relieved for their destination accordingly.

