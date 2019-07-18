Coordination to effectively deal with dengue in ICT urged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik on Thursday expressed the importance of working in close coordination to address the dengue challenge effectively in the Federal capital in wake of monsoon.

He was chairing a meeting to review the dengue situation in Islamabad on the direction of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza. He said that there was high level of commitment amongst the stakeholders.

The meeting was briefed in detail by District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Dr Najeeb Durrani and Dr Iqbal Afridi from CDA Health Directorate on measures being taken in Islamabad regarding dengue prevention and control.

The DHO said that an action plan on dengue has been prepared and is being implemented.

He said that actions being taken included identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking water containers, removal of tyres, shoppers, plastic bottles and other wastes from roofs, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators, formation of six teams of sanitary inspectors and malaria supervisors and formation of 136 teams of lady health workers The meeting was informed that there was daily sharing of dengue cases reports by all major hospitals in Islamabad whereas daily meetings with field staff are being held.

It was informed that 714 hotspots for dengue in ICT and 2,206 hotspots in CDA are being given special attention. These included junkyards, tyre shops, water bodies etc. In addition public awareness drive has been launched to educate the residents on the prevention of dengue.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health, heads of major hospitals in Islamabad, District Health Officers of Islamabad Capital Territory, CDA and related health institutions in the federal capital.