Cop tested positive for COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A cop was tested positive for COVID-19 and shifted to a hospital while his family members were quarantine here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a cop identified as Asif, currently serving at Race Course Police Station.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the police personnel to adopt precautionary measures against the coronavirus as precaution was the best tool to save oneself from the disease.

He also directed them to wash hands regularly, and use face masks.