Corona Awareness Banners Display At Transport Stands

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration displayed banners and steamers inscribed with different awareness tips about corona virus at transport stands On the directions of Punjab government,Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain on Monday visited transport stands in the city and checked the displayed material.

He said that Punjab government was taking all preventive measures,adding that he urged people to adopt precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary traveling.

