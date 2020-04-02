Corona awareness; Health deptt constitutes motorcycle squad

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Health, Dr Maria Wednesday said that authorities constituted motorcycle squad to aware the people about precautionary measures to avert from coronavirus

The motorcycle squad roaming around at streets, villages and towns to aware people about coronavirus pandemic .

The initiative was taken by health department to launch drive under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

She said that face masks, sanitizers and gloves were also given to the people for their safety.