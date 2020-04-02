UrduPoint.com
Corona Awareness; Health Deptt Constitutes Motorcycle Squad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:09 AM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Health, Dr Maria Wednesday said that authorities constituted motorcycle squad to aware the people about precautionary measures to avert from coronavirus.

The motorcycle squad roaming around at streets, villages and towns to aware people about coronavirus pandemic .

The initiative was taken by health department to launch drive under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

She said that face masks, sanitizers and gloves were also given to the people for their safety.

