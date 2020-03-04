UrduPoint.com
Corona Awareness Walk Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

District Health department and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Kasur organized a walk in order to create awareness among people about 'novel corona virus' (covid-19) here on Wednesday

While addressing the participants,Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Nazir Ahmed said that on the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, all arrangements were finalized here in the district in order to deal with any situation pertaining to corona virus . He said isolation wards were setup at DHQ Kasur, whereas treatment facility was available at basic health units also.

However,the CEO Health stated that no person tested positive for the virus in the district as the persons who had come from affected countries were screened by the Health authorities.

The walk began from Health department office and culminated at Baldia chowk. The participants heldplacards and banners inscribed with information regarding symptoms and preventive measures. District Health Officer, Dr Mubashir Latif, President PMA Dr Shafique Ahmed Sheikh, General secretary Dr Muhammad Khalid and a large number of doctors and lady health workers participated in the walk.

More Stories From Health

