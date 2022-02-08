UrduPoint.com

Corona Claims 15 More Lives, 448 New Cases In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Corona claims 15 more lives, 448 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The coronavirus claimed 15 more lives and infected 448 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said death toll reached 13,264 while the total number of cases had been recorded 490,149.

He said 16,322 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province, adding that the health department conducted 9.

71 million tests had been conducted so far.

Talking about ongoing vaccination drive, he said vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona, he said and urged people to vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection andcover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a dayto protect themselves from coronavirus.

