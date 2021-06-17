Corona claims 19 more lives, 133 new cases reported in Pb

The coronavirus claimed 19 lives,while 133 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of cases reached 344,512, the total death toll turned 10,516,while 323,478 cases recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura,0 in Nankana Sahib,18 in Rawalpindi,2 in Sialkot,11 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,1 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,5 in Khushab,4 in Bhakkar,7 in Multan,1 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,3 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Bahawalpur,2 in Bahawalnagar and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported inSahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,432,637 tests for COVID-19 so far.