Corona claims 8 more lives, 459 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed eight more lives, while 459 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, the number of corona cases in the province reached 495,476 while total number of deaths were recorded 13,362 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that maximum number of corona cases were reported in Lahore with 267 cases, 72 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 16 each in Rahim Yar Khan and Sialkot, 12 in Multan, 11 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Vehari, 6 in Gujranwala, 5 each in Sargodha and DG Khan, 4 in TT Singh, 3 each in Kasur, Mianwali, Narowal and 2 in Nankana Sahib during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9.84 million tests for COVID-19 so far while recoveries were recorded at 70,596 in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.