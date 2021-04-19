UrduPoint.com
Corona Claims Five More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Coronavirus claimed another five lives including four female patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 569 since March last

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another five lives including four female patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 569 since March last.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Friday that Asghari Bibi (75) Hashmat Bibi (75) Kalsoom Bibi (60), M.

Rasheed(68) and Sakina Bibi (75) died of Coronovirus at ICU of the health facility.

Asghari, Hashmat and Kalsoom Bibi belonged to Multan, while Rasheed to Khanewal and Sakina hailed from Vehari, he informed.

He informed that a total of 210 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 104 were positive and 46 were suspected, he informed.

22 patients were serious whereas five were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

