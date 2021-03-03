Corona claims six more lives in KP

At least six more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least six more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that 186 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 72801.

The report further said that a total of 68501 people have recovered from the infection as 282 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the last 24 hours.

In Peshawar district, 92 new cases of the virus infection were reported taking the number of total cases to 29552.