UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Six More Lives In KP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:18 PM

Corona claims six more lives in KP

At least six more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least six more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that 186 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 72801.

The report further said that a total of 68501 people have recovered from the infection as 282 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the last 24 hours.

In Peshawar district, 92 new cases of the virus infection were reported taking the number of total cases to 29552.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bulgarian President on Na ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 75 deaths, 1, 388 new cases of CO ..

38 minutes ago

Polling for Senate Elections underway

59 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific kicks off 25th anniversary with AED 1 ..

1 hour ago

Brazil reports 1,641 new coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.