UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Six More Lives In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:43 PM

Corona claims six more lives in Multan

Six more positive patients of COVID-19 lost the battle against the deadliest disease at Nishtar Hopsital Multan within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Six more positive patients of COVID-19 lost the battle against the deadliest disease at Nishtar Hopsital Multan within last 24 hours,.

According to focal person Nishtar hospital Dr Irfan Arshad, six patients including Fozia Bibi (35), Allah Buksh (65), Arshad (50), Muhammad Ibrahim (66) from Multan and Munir Ahmad (25) from Khanewal, Fiaz Ahmad (60) from Muzaffargarh were admitted in ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 246 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 116 were tested positive and 51 negative while reports of 79 suspected patients were still pending.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

District Admin issues guidelines to ensure SOPs du ..

2 minutes ago

Photo discovery shows wartime roundup of Paris Jew ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 187,500 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

Israeli barbarism enough to wake up deaf world : S ..

6 minutes ago

EU's Michel Expresses Concern Over Israel-Palestin ..

6 minutes ago

World could have prevented Covid catastrophe: inde ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.