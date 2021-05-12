Corona claims six more lives in Multan

Six more positive patients of COVID-19 lost the battle against the deadliest disease at Nishtar Hopsital Multan within last 24 hours

According to focal person Nishtar hospital Dr Irfan Arshad, six patients including Fozia Bibi (35), Allah Buksh (65), Arshad (50), Muhammad Ibrahim (66) from Multan and Munir Ahmad (25) from Khanewal, Fiaz Ahmad (60) from Muzaffargarh were admitted in ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Dr Irfan added that 246 suspected corona patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital in last 24 hours out of which 116 were tested positive and 51 negative while reports of 79 suspected patients were still pending.