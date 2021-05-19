Corona claims six more lives in Multan

Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients including three women and three males at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 755 since March last year

According to details, Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said Mukhtiaryar Begum (47), Shazia Bibi (45) Perveen Bibi (60), M.

Hussain (47), Eid Muhammad (69) and Arif (68) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

As many as 96 patients are positive and 84 suspected out of 255, he concluded.