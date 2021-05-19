UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Claims Six More Lives In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:07 PM

Corona claims six more lives in Multan

Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients including three women and three males at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 755 since March last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients including three women and three males at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 755 since March last year.

According to details, Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said Mukhtiaryar Begum (47), Shazia Bibi (45) Perveen Bibi (60), M.

Hussain (47), Eid Muhammad (69) and Arif (68) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

As many as 96 patients are positive and 84 suspected out of 255, he concluded.

Related Topics

March Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP inaugurates online registration system for ten ..

1 minute ago

Corona SOPs to be implemented for march against Is ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 deaths cross 1,000 mark

1 minute ago

UK nods Pakistan, Indian teams for entry for upcom ..

32 minutes ago

80 percent work on Mother and Child Hospital compl ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.