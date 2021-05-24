Corona claims six more lives in multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another six patients including four men and two women at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 777 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases,Dr Irfan Arshad said that Shaheena Bibi (38), Nazeeran Bibi (60), Haji Ahmed Bux (74), M.

Rafiq (75) Shabber Hussain (65) and Allah Ditta (75) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Five victims belonged to Multan while one hailed from Khanewal, he informed.

As many as 101 patients were tested positive while 61 were suspected out of 241, the focal person said.

Exactly 22 patients were serious whereas two were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.