Corona Claims Three More Lives

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:38 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed lives of another three patients at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 829 since March last year while over 1625 people recovered so far.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said that three patients including Hameedan (85), Sharifan Bibi (55), and Waseem (36) died at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

All three victims belonged to Multan.

As many as 122 patients are under treatment at the health facility while 36 are positive while 41 are suspected, he informed and added 18 patients are serious, he concluded.

