Corona claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within the last 24 hours bringing the tally to 355 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M. Ashraf (60) GH Muhammad (81), and M.

Aamar Khan Iqbal(50) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ashraf and Aamar belonged to Multan while GH Muhammad hailed from Jhang ,he informed.

Forty-eight patients were tested positive and 21 were suspected out of total 111cases, he stated.

As many as sixteen positive patients were in critical condition whereas two among them were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

