Corona Claims Three More Lives At Nishtar Hospital
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:06 PM
Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours.
According to Nishtar hospital spokesperson, (57) Muhammad Idrees hailing from Multan, (28) Shazia Bibi from Bhakkar and (80) Bismillah from Multan passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.
37 patients are positive and 44 are suspected while 41 were tested negative, which were admitted at Nishtar hospital, he concluded.