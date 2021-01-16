Corona Coronavirus kills 11 more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 11 more people have lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths from the pandemic to 1773 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 11 more people have lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths from the pandemic to 1773 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coronavirus confirmed in 277 more people in one day and the number of victims in the province has reached 62,996 with so 57,755 people have recovered, the report said.