Corona Crisis Management Committee Formed To Monitor COVID-19 Situation

Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has formed a Corona Crisis Management Committee to monitor overall situation of COVID-19, demand and supply of essential commodities (especially medicines and food items), and check hoarding in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has formed a Corona Crisis Management Committee to monitor overall situation of COVID-19, demand and supply of essential commodities (especially medicines and food items), and check hoarding in the province.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Tuesday, presided over by the Punjab Chief Secretary. Administrative secretaries of health and other relevant departments, commissioner Lahore division attended the meeting whereas divisional commissioners while regional police officers joined the meeting through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that in the prevailing situation, it was prime responsibility of the government to protect lives of people and ensure availability of essential items to them. He asked the administrative officers to take stern action against the persons involved in hoarding and profiteering of eatables, face masks and sanitizers.

He also gave orders regarding strict implementation of directions issued by Federal and Punjab governments to prevent coronavirus.

The Corona Crisis Management Committee comprising nine members would work under the headship of Special Secretary Home Department Iqbal Hussain. As per direction of the Chief Secretary Punjab, the committee would hold meeting daily at 11am and monitor overall situation of COVID-19 in the province. It would also oversee the demand and supply of essential commodities (particularly medicines and food items), besides acting against hoarding.

The committee would ensure implementation of section 144 imposed to enforce anti-virus measures in the province. It would also present its report to the Chief Secretary on daily basis regarding patients in quarantine, isolation centers and high dependency units established in hospitals.

