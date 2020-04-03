Corona issue:Rescue 1122 constitutes dis-infection teams

Rescue 1122 has constituted teams for dis-infection spray at various places in the city and started spray to control corona virus from spreading

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has constituted teams for dis-infection spray at various places in the city and started spray to control corona virus from spreading.

Rescue 1122 has prepared weekly plan and dis-infection spray was also being done in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala. Rescue 1122 made spray at Abdali mosque, its ablution place and washrooms.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat reviewed dis-infection spray at various places. He said that Rescue 1122 was doing dis-infection spray for protection of property and lives of masses and safe healthy society.

He said that the dis-infection spray proved helpful against corona virus pandemic beside this it also helps to reduce other diseases spread with germs after its elimination.

He hailed the rescuers performance and ordered dis-infection spray at further places in the city.

Incharge operation Dr Kaleemullah briefed that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for dis-infection spray. He said that Rescue 1122 was utilizing all possible resources to cover maximum places and complete the task as early as possible.

He appealed the masses to follow the instructions issued by thegovernment so that we could win fight against corona virus as anation.