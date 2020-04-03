UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Issue:Rescue 1122 Constitutes Dis-infection Teams

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:09 PM

Corona issue:Rescue 1122 constitutes dis-infection teams

Rescue 1122 has constituted teams for dis-infection spray at various places in the city and started spray to control corona virus from spreading

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has constituted teams for dis-infection spray at various places in the city and started spray to control corona virus from spreading.

Rescue 1122 has prepared weekly plan and dis-infection spray was also being done in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala. Rescue 1122 made spray at Abdali mosque, its ablution place and washrooms.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat reviewed dis-infection spray at various places. He said that Rescue 1122 was doing dis-infection spray for protection of property and lives of masses and safe healthy society.

He said that the dis-infection spray proved helpful against corona virus pandemic beside this it also helps to reduce other diseases spread with germs after its elimination.

He hailed the rescuers performance and ordered dis-infection spray at further places in the city.

Incharge operation Dr Kaleemullah briefed that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for dis-infection spray. He said that Rescue 1122 was utilizing all possible resources to cover maximum places and complete the task as early as possible.

He appealed the masses to follow the instructions issued by thegovernment so that we could win fight against corona virus as anation.

Related Topics

Shujabad Rescue 1122 Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Coronvirus impact on national economy: ADP expects ..

7 minutes ago

Hotel manager booked on violation of Section 144

3 minutes ago

Two super stores fined in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia races to bolster ventilator stockpile for ..

47 seconds ago

UNHCR announces Rs1,000 mobile top-up for 3,000 Ou ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.