Corona Patient Admits In LRH

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 01:31 PM

A new corona patient admitted during the last 24 hours and the numbers of corona patients were raised to eight at Lady Reading Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A new corona patient admitted during the last 24 hours and the numbers of corona patients were raised to eight at Lady Reading Hospital.

400 beds were allocated for corona patients in which only eight patients were admitted in the hospital, the Spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said on Monday.

He said that six corona patients were under treatment in ICU.

