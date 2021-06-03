UrduPoint.com
Corona Patients On Gradual Decrease At HMC, KTH

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:10 PM

In-charge Media Cell, Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Thursday said the number of coronavirus infection patients was on gradual decrease at the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :In-charge Media Cell, Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Thursday said the number of coronavirus infection patients was on gradual decrease at the hospital.

In a statement to the media, he said there were 204 beds reserved for corona patients among which 104 were occupied by the patients.

At the hospital, he said the numbers of total ventilators were 68 of which 38 were reserved for the coronavirus infected patients.

He said that currently 20 corona patients were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Since the other day, he said only seven coronavirus patients were brought to the hospital while five were discharged after recovery.

No death was reported during the last 24 hours.

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) said 106 beds have been reserved for the corona patients of which 61 were in use.

At the KTH, 25 ventilators have been reserved for corona patients, the administration said, adding there were 15 patients under treatment at the ICUs.

At the HDU of the hospital, 25 patients of coronavirus were under treatment while 21 were on low oxygen supply units.

Two more corona patients were admitted at the hospital during last 24 hours while one patient succumbed to infection.

