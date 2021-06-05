Corona patients turn out decreasing in Peshawar Hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

With every day passing, the turnout of corona patients is decreasing and currently Lady Reading Hospital has 133 corona patients, spokesman Muhammad Asim told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :With every day passing, the turnout of corona patients is decreasing and currently Lady Reading Hospital has 133 corona patients, spokesman Muhammad Asim told media men here on Saturday.

He said that presently 16 patients are undergoing treatment in ICU and it is a very encouraging sign that the corona positivity rate has come down to 3.6 percent. He said all arrangements are being made to open the OPD in the hospital.

About the situation in Khyber Teaching Hospital, the administration of the hospital confirmed that they have 106 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted to 57 beds.

When contacted, the official of the KTH disclosed that the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and presently twelve patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 21 patients undergoing treatment at HDU and 22 patients are being treated for low oxygen levels with 3 more corona patients having been admitted, he informed. He said that no deaths have been confirmed from coronary heart disease since last night.