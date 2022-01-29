UrduPoint.com

Corona Positive Cases Decreases By 3.3 Percent In KP

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Corona positive cases decreases by 3.3 percent in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa positive cases of corona virus decreased by 3.3% in the last two days, a Health Department report said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa positive cases of corona virus decreased by 3.3% in the last two days, a Health Department report said here Saturday.

The coronavirus positive case rate in the province was 9.

7% and the positive coronavirus rate in the provincial capital Peshawar has reached 31%, the Health Department reports said.

According to the report released by the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the corona positive cases rates is 22 in Kohat, 18 in Mardan and 17 percent positive cases of Coronavirus in Nowshera while the rate of positive cases of coronavirus is zero in other 10 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Health

