Corona Positive Ratio Decreases In KP To 3.2 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:08 PM

The rate of corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decreased to 3.2 percent, an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department reported here on Saturday

He said, in the last 24 hours, the rate of corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 3.

2 percent, a health department report said.

The report further said corona positive rate was recorded as five percent in Peshawar, Buner 11 percent, Mardan 11 percent while positive corona ratio was recorded as zero cases in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

