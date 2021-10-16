UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Rate Drops To Bottom Level At One Per Cent In RWP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Corona positivity rate drops to bottom level at one per cent in RWP

Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at one per centre on Saturday, the lowest level noted during the year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at one per centre on Saturday, the lowest level noted during the year.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, 15 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours included five belonged to Rawal town, eight from Potohar town and one each from Kalar Syeda and Murree.

"Presently 38 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 19 in Institute of Urology, 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital", he added.

He said that 34,426 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 35,845 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

District Health Authority updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 20 on oxygen support. As many as 2,936,307 people, including 43,030 health workers and 2,893,277 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves so far while one person had lost his battle of life during the last 24 hours, it added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NASA Launches First Space Probe Toward Jupiter's T ..

NASA Launches First Space Probe Toward Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids

1 minute ago
 'Mehfil-e-Sama' being organized in D-Chowk: Dr Sha ..

'Mehfil-e-Sama' being organized in D-Chowk: Dr Shahbaz Gill

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 115 new COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveri ..

UAE announces 115 new COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

17 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince orders 50-couple mass ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince orders 50-couple mass wedding

17 minutes ago
 DPR arranges Seerat Conference

DPR arranges Seerat Conference

9 minutes ago
 Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.