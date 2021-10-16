Corona positivity rate drops to bottom level at one per cent in RWP

Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at one per centre on Saturday, the lowest level noted during the year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at one per centre on Saturday, the lowest level noted during the year.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, 15 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours included five belonged to Rawal town, eight from Potohar town and one each from Kalar Syeda and Murree.

"Presently 38 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 19 in Institute of Urology, 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital", he added.

He said that 34,426 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 35,845 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

District Health Authority updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,15 stable and 20 on oxygen support. As many as 2,936,307 people, including 43,030 health workers and 2,893,277 other adults and senior citizens, have jabbed themselves so far while one person had lost his battle of life during the last 24 hours, it added.