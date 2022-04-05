UrduPoint.com

Corona Positivity Ratio Drops In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

As many as 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the positivity ratio of the virus is consecutively dropping in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the positivity ratio of the virus is consecutively dropping in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With 27 new cases, the total number of Corona cases reached 219173 in the province, whereas the number of active cases dropped to 508.

During the last two years, the virus has claimed the lives of 6322 people in the province. However, no death has occurred due to Coronavirus since the last three days.

During the period 92 patients recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 212343 in the province.

As many as 6119 tests were conducted, out of which 92 have proved positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short ..

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short-sighted move'

1 minute ago
 83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housi ..

Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housing scheme scam, fined Rs 120 m ..

2 minutes ago
 Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

3 minutes ago
 Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resol ..

Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resolve pension cases of retired em ..

3 minutes ago
 Administration provides low rate items during Ramz ..

Administration provides low rate items during Ramzan: DC

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.