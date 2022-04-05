Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the positivity ratio of the virus is consecutively dropping in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With 27 new cases, the total number of Corona cases reached 219173 in the province, whereas the number of active cases dropped to 508.

During the last two years, the virus has claimed the lives of 6322 people in the province. However, no death has occurred due to Coronavirus since the last three days.

During the period 92 patients recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 212343 in the province.

As many as 6119 tests were conducted, out of which 92 have proved positive for coronavirus.