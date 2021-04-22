Corona prevalence rate rises to 15.5% in KP: Health Official

Corona prevalence rate rises to 15.5% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Corona prevalence rate rises to 15.5% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Thursday.

The current prevalence rate of corona in the province is the highest so far recorded, he said. Corona prevalence in Mardan and Lower Dir exceeds 30% in the last 7 days, the Health Department official informed.

The rate of positive cases in the provincial capital and Nowshera remained above 20% and Corona positive cases rate in three districts of the province is 15%, in 10 districts it is 10%, he said.

The number of active cases of Corona in the province has increased to 14,027, said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department official.

A total of 678 patients of Corona have been admitted in three major hospitals of the provincial capital Peshawar.

The hospital administration said that out of the patients admitted in the three teaching hospitals, 61 patients are on ventilators.

The official said 86 Corona patients are on ventilators in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,029 patients are undergoing treatment in HDUs and 166 patients in ICUs in the province.

Patients are undergoing treatment on 64 ventilators in three teaching hospitals in the provincial capital with LRH has 422, 152 patients in HMC of Corona while 102 patients are undergoing treatment in KTH.