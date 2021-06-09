UrduPoint.com
Corona Prevalence Ratio Drops To Four Months Low In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:49 PM

The prevalence ratio of coronavirus dropped to the lowest 4 percent in four months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showing affirmative signs that the virus was losing its potency with each passing day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The prevalence ratio of coronavirus dropped to the lowest 4 percent in four months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showing affirmative signs that the virus was losing its potency with each passing day.

According to the report of Health Department KP on Wednesday, the ratio of positivity of coronavirus remained 1.8 during the last 24 hours.

During the last seven days, it said positivity ratio of the virus was recorded from 1 to 4 percent in 29 districts of the province while in six districts this ratio remained from 5 to 7 percent.

The numbers of active coronavirus cases also dropped to the lowest 3998 during the third wave, the report said adding 811 patients of coronavirus infection were under treatment at different hospitals of the province of which 22 were on ventilators, 113 at ICUs and 421 at HDUs.

More Stories From Health

