Corona Prevalence Ratio Drops To Three Month Low In KP: Report

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:08 PM

Corona prevalence ratio drops to three month low in KP: Report

The prevalence percentage of coronavirus dropped to its lowest in three months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the Health Department it remained 4.9 on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The prevalence percentage of coronavirus dropped to its lowest in three months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the Health Department it remained 4.9 on Thursday.

The report said the coronavirus percentage remained from one to four percent in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while in five districts it was recorded as 5 percent.

In ten districts of the province the percentage remained at six to nine percent.

During the last seven days, the report said the positivity ratio of the virus in Mardan was the highest at 12 percent while in Shangla the ratio remained at 10 percent.

The report further said that numbers of active cases in the province were reported as 5501 while the number of admitted patients of coronavirus infection dropped to 1036 in different hospitals of the province.

Among these patients 521 were under treatment at HDUs, 139 at ICUs and 46 on ventilators.

At three big hospitals of the provincial metropolis, 357 patients were admitted for the infection of which 39 were on ventilators owing to critical state.

