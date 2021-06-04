Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers conducted at airport

The Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad international airport on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad international airport on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests.

As many as 144 passengers arrived at the airport from abroad147.

All the passengers were allowed to go their homes after their test reportswere received negative.