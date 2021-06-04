UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Rapid Tests Of 291 Passengers Conducted At Airport

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers conducted at airport

The Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad international airport on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Corona rapid tests of 291 passengers were conducted at Faisalabad international airport on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests.

As many as 144 passengers arrived at the airport from abroad147.

All the passengers were allowed to go their homes after their test reportswere received negative.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Saddar From Airport

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa announces official timeline and release o ..

22 minutes ago

Protection of children from violence govt's top pr ..

2 minutes ago

Govt intensifies typhoid vaccination process amo ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia Fails to Investigate Enforced Disappearan ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Vows to Protect Chinese Corporate Interest ..

11 minutes ago

Reason Behind Kyrgyz Helicopter's Emergency Landin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.