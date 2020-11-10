UrduPoint.com
Corona Second Wave:Dist Admin Declares Labour Complex As Quarantine Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:31 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Ensing rising cases of novel Coronovirus during second wave, the district administration declared Labour Complex as quarantine center and asked health deptt to make necessary arrangements immediately for it.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Arshad Malik to depute doctors, staffers and make arrangements for other equipment in this connection.

He issued these directions during visit to Labour Complex located in industrial area here on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr Arshad Malik, ADC R, Tayyib Khan and AC City Abida Fareed were accompanying him.

He informed that the complex was most suitable place for quarantine because setting up the centres at different spots would create human resource problem.

The DC stated that the district admin was taking initiative in advance to tackle any urgency regarding Corona.

More Stories From Health

