Corona Takes Away Life Of Another KP Doctor
Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:15 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Another doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa succumbed to coronavirus infection here on Wednesday taking the tally of doctors' deaths from the pandemic to 48 in the province.
According to Provincial Doctors Association, Dr Izzat Khan, Principal Medical Officer of Charsadda District Hospital died of coronavirus infection.
The deceased was under treatment for coronavirus infection at Hayatabad Medical Complex and left this mortal world on Wednesday's morning.