Corona tally crosses 37 thousand, 55 more deaths recorded in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 37,080 with 2,155 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 37,080 with 2,155 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Five corona patients, 46 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh as out of total 55 deaths, 26 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 299 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 44 percent, ICT 41 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 32 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 35 percent, Rawalpindi 30 percent, Peshawar 63 percent and Multan 39 percent.

Some 36,390 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,092 in Sindh, 14,112 in Punjab, 4,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,175 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 384 in Balochistan, 325 in GB, and 280 in AJK.

Around 430,113 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 477,240 cases were detected so far that comprised total affected, deceased and recovered COVID-19 patients, including AJK 8,241, Balochistan 18,118, GB 4,855, ICT 37,556, KP 57,982, Punjab 137,295 and Sindh 213,193.

About 10,047 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,520 in Sindh among 12 of them perished in hospital and six out of hospital during the past 24 hours. Some 3,982 in Punjab, while 20 of them deceased in hospital and three out of hospital on Wednesday. 1,627 in KP Ten of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 415 in ICT Three of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 182 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 220 in AJK where one of them died in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 6,656,373 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,714 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.