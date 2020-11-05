Corona testing lab starts working on trial basis in Sargodha

A corona testing lab established at the Divisional Teaching Hospital has started working on a trial basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A corona testing lab established at the Divisional Teaching Hospital has started working on a trial basis.

On the first day, 94 coronavirus samples have been received. This was said in a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz and Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir, MS DHQ Teaching Hospital.

It was told in the meeting that initially single shift had been started in the lab which would soon be officially inaugurated and the second shift would be started, bringing the capacity of daily testing samples to 188.

The meeting was informed that it had been recommended to the Punjab government for recruitment of more staff in the lab. When the corona condition would be under control, the lab would be able to do other tests, including HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said the lab was a gift of the government to people of Sargodha.

She directed the additional commissioner to contact the additional secretary Health Punjabto ensure appointments in the lab as soon as possible.