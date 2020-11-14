UrduPoint.com
Corona Tests Being Carried At Corona Lab On Trial Basis

Corona tests being carried at corona lab on trial basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said that corona tests were being carried out on a trial basis in corona lab and 1,178 tests had been conducted out of which five test were positive since November 5.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday, he said staffers wereworking in double shifts at the lab while 200 tests were being done daily and report was issuedwithin 24 hours.

More Stories From Health

