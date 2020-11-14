Corona tests being carried at corona lab on trial basis

Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said that corona tests were being carried out on a trial basis in corona lab and 1,178 tests had been conducted out of which five test were positive since November 5

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said that corona tests were being carried out on a trial basis in corona lab and 1,178 tests had been conducted out of which five test were positive since November 5.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday, he said staffers wereworking in double shifts at the lab while 200 tests were being done daily and report was issuedwithin 24 hours.