UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Tests Of 1,450 Teachers, Students Conducted, Seven Positive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:46 PM

Corona tests of 1,450 teachers, students conducted, seven positive

The district education department got conducted COVID-19 test of 1,450 teachers and students of different government schools and seven cases were positive during the last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district education department got conducted COVID-19 test of 1,450 teachers and students of different government schools and seven cases were positive during the last two weeks.

Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Ali Ahmed Sian said on Friday coronavirus test of teachers and students of 18 government schools had been conducted as six children and a teacher received positive tests.

He said classrooms of positive students were sealed and their class-fellows had been asked to stay homes.

He said school heads had been strictly directed to follow anti-corona SOPs in letter and spirit in their schools, otherwise, action would be initiated against the school head in case of negligence.

He said strict monitoring of SOPs continued in all government and private schoolson a daily basis and officers were visiting schools.

Related Topics

Education All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago

Red Cross Says Assisting Hundreds of US-Bound Migr ..

2 minutes ago

3 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq

2 minutes ago

$100,000 UAE President Cup will bring Arabian Raci ..

18 minutes ago

Brent Crude Trades Below $39 for 1st Time Since Ju ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Khalil Ibupoto appoints new Salu VC

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.