Corona tests of 1,450 teachers, students conducted, seven positive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district education department got conducted COVID-19 test of 1,450 teachers and students of different government schools and seven cases were positive during the last two weeks.

Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Ali Ahmed Sian said on Friday coronavirus test of teachers and students of 18 government schools had been conducted as six children and a teacher received positive tests.

He said classrooms of positive students were sealed and their class-fellows had been asked to stay homes.

He said school heads had been strictly directed to follow anti-corona SOPs in letter and spirit in their schools, otherwise, action would be initiated against the school head in case of negligence.

He said strict monitoring of SOPs continued in all government and private schoolson a daily basis and officers were visiting schools.