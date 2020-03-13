UrduPoint.com
Corona Threats: All Schools In KP Closed For 15 Days

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

All schools in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have been closed for 15 days till March 31, 2020 with immediate effect following threats of coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :All schools in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have been closed for 15 days till March 31, 2020 with immediate effect following threats of coronavirus spread.

According to a notification of KP education Department, the notification issued in pursuance of KP cabinet's decision taken here on Friday.

All schools with boarding and hostel facilities were directed to contact parents and guardians of the children and ensure their return to their homes within next couple of days.

