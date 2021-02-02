UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Center Established At LRH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:27 PM

Corona vaccination center established at LRH

The authorities of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here Tuesday established a corona vaccination center at the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The authorities of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here Tuesday established a corona vaccination center at the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD).

LRH spokesman said training has been imparted to nursing and EPI staff for the vaccination. He said in the first phase anti-corona vaccine would be administered to the staff performing on frontline against the pandemic.

