Corona vaccination Centers Established in Rural Health Centers

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus vaccination centers have been established in rural health centers for the benefit of people here on Thursday.

According to the health spokesperson Adan laghari,health department was keen and well aware of the importance of coronavirus vaccination.The The health department was playing its vital role as a frontline force against the pandemic since the very first day and taking the steps to overcome the crisis.

In the early stage of this pandemic,vaccination Centers were not enough to accommodate the population.

With the Instruction of Punjab government in muzafargarh,corona vaccination centers have been established in Rural health centers.

The Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib and CEO Health here Mehr Muhammad Iqbal laid the foundation stone of Corona vaccination centers in Rural Health Centers .They said that they were trying their best to prevent the people from this harmful disease by Establishing Corona Vaccination Centers here in Every Rural Health Center .The health concerned ones appealed to people that they must be vaccinated themselves by saying..."Vaccine ko haan,Corona ka Nah."