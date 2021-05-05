Corona vaccination centre sets up at RHC Khan Garh

On the special recommendation of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Corona vaccination centre was set up at rural health centre (RHC) Khan Garh on Wednesday

All out arrangements were finalized to vaccinate people hailing from all walks of life, every age and gender, spokesman of the hospital informed.

Moreover, code of the centre would be allotted in next couple of days. Later, the centre would be declared as functional from where vaccination process would started following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.