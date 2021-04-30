UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination Continues In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:46 PM

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Corona vaccination in all across the province in different hospital continued with 22,263 healthcare workers and senior citizens were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the official of the health department confirmed here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination in all across the province in different hospital continued with 22,263 healthcare workers and senior citizens were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the official of the health department confirmed here on Friday.

He disclosed that 1307 health workers were given the first dose of the corona vaccine in 24 hours and 954 health workers given a second dose of vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight senior citizens were given a single dose of Can Cyano vaccine in 24 hours and 10890 senior citizens were given the first dose of Cyano form vaccine, the official said.

He said 6193 elderly people were given a second dose of cyano form vaccine and 271 health workers were given the first dose of synovic vaccine in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 2640 elderly people were given the first dose of synovial vaccine, the Health Department official said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

‘Empowering Women for better water management’ ..

5 minutes ago

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail clinches victory in ..

13 minutes ago

Media channels are busy interpreting external cons ..

18 minutes ago

TECNO announces the launch of Spark 7 Pro with som ..

20 minutes ago

83 deaths, 2296 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ..

7 minutes ago

Three held over violation of Corona SOPs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.