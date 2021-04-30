Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Corona vaccination in all across the province in different hospital continued with 22,263 healthcare workers and senior citizens were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the official of the health department confirmed here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination in all across the province in different hospital continued with 22,263 healthcare workers and senior citizens were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the official of the health department confirmed here on Friday.

He disclosed that 1307 health workers were given the first dose of the corona vaccine in 24 hours and 954 health workers given a second dose of vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight senior citizens were given a single dose of Can Cyano vaccine in 24 hours and 10890 senior citizens were given the first dose of Cyano form vaccine, the official said.

He said 6193 elderly people were given a second dose of cyano form vaccine and 271 health workers were given the first dose of synovic vaccine in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 2640 elderly people were given the first dose of synovial vaccine, the Health Department official said.