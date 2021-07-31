UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Continues In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A total of 949,021 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 712,730 people have been given the first dose of Sino Pham, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 949,021 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 712,730 people have been given the first dose of Sino Pham, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

He said that 325,143 people were also given second dose of Sino Pham and more than 22, 94,601 people have been given the first dose of Sinovac and 397,356 people were given the second dose of Sinovac.

He said that 2,1902 people have also been vaccinated with Cansino vaccine and the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 153,713 people in Peshawar.

He informed that 23,084 people were given a second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine.

The first dose of Pakvac was given to 50,466 citizens besides the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,792 people. He said, 1504 people were given a second dose of Pfizer vaccine and the first dose of moderna vaccine was given to 153,023 people while 23 people were given a second dose of moderna vaccine.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

1 minute ago
 One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in U ..

One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in Ukraine's Donetsk Region - Comp ..

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to ..

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

21 minutes ago
 6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on ci ..

6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on citizen's complaint

1 minute ago
 Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping T ..

Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping Turkey Put Out Wildfires

1 minute ago
 Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.