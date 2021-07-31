Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A total of 949,021 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 712,730 people have been given the first dose of Sino Pham, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 949,021 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 712,730 people have been given the first dose of Sino Pham, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

He said that 325,143 people were also given second dose of Sino Pham and more than 22, 94,601 people have been given the first dose of Sinovac and 397,356 people were given the second dose of Sinovac.

He said that 2,1902 people have also been vaccinated with Cansino vaccine and the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine was given to 153,713 people in Peshawar.

He informed that 23,084 people were given a second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine.

The first dose of Pakvac was given to 50,466 citizens besides the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,792 people. He said, 1504 people were given a second dose of Pfizer vaccine and the first dose of moderna vaccine was given to 153,023 people while 23 people were given a second dose of moderna vaccine.