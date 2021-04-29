UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Is On Rise, 20,000 Health Workers, Citizens Vaccinated In KP In Single Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

The corona vaccination is on the rise as in a single day, more than 20,000 health care workers and citizens were vaccinated, the official of the health department confirmed here on Thursday

The first dose of vaccine has been given to 54,690 health workers in the province so far and the number of medical personnel receiving the second dose of the vaccine is 33,873, the official informed.

He said, so far, 155,000 citizens aged 50 and over have been given the first dose of the vaccine and the number of citizens taking the second dose of the vaccine is 42,692. However, he said, a single dose Can Cyano vaccine has been given to 7953 senior citizens. Registration has started for the immunization of citizens above 40 years of age, he said.

