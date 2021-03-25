Corona vaccination of healthcare workers, senior citizens continues in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 6, 425 people have been vaccinated against corona in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Thursday.

He said so far 2,537 senior citizens were vaccinated in the last 24 hours with a total of 15,217 people aged 60 and above have been vaccinated against corona in the province, however, in the last 24 hours, 2,330 health workers were given a second dose of corona vaccine.

He informed that a total of 14,662 health workers in the province have been given the second dose of corona vaccine and 1,558 health workers were given the first dose of corona vaccine.

The total number of medical personnel receiving the first dose of vaccine in the province is 31,020.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been increasing with every passing day that is why the government has decided to extend the closing of educational institutions by April 11, 2021.