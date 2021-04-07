UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Of Healthcare Workers, Senior Citizens Continues In KP

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast 9,812 people have been vaccinated against corona during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health said here on Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said the first dose of vaccine was given to 6,052 senior citizens so far with a total of 59,030 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against corona in the province.

To a question, the official confirmed that so far, 23,396 health workers and 3,259 senior citizens in the province have been given the second dose of corona vaccine while the first dose of corona vaccine was given to 1,169 health workers by today (Wednesday).

He said that the total number of medical personnel receiving the first dose of vaccine in the province is 43,603.

The official said that the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken appropriate steps to ensure smooth vaccination to both the health workers and senior citizens.

