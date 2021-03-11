UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination To Be Administered To 1.2m Senior Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said coronavirus vaccination would be administered to 1.2 million senior citizens in the age of 60 and above in the provincial capital

He said this during his visit to the Expo Centre to review arrangements regarding coronavirus vaccination.

He also visited counters and beds set up for coronavirus virus patients.

On this occasion, the administration gave briefing to the DC.

The DC said the city district administration had set up corona vaccination centersat two places in Cantt and Expo Centre. He directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangementsin the COVID-19 Center.

