Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha

An awareness campaign continued in the district for giving awareness to citizen about Pandemic COVID-19

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :An awareness campaign continued in the district for giving awareness to citizen about Pandemic COVID-19.

CEO Health Dr. Riaz and his staff distributed pamphlets among citizens in city on Monday.

On the Occasion, he said the Punjab Government Had taken all preventive measures against the virus," we can save ourselves by adopting preventive measures from the virus. He said we could win in this battle against corona Virus only by abiding the instruction of government "stay home, stay safe".