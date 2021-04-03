Corona Virus claims 5 more lives in AJK raising death toll to 363: 192 more tested positive in AJK

After the death of 5 more victims of ongoing fast-rising spell of COVID-19 the death toll risen to 363 across the state till April 2, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) After the death of 5 more victims of ongoing fast-rising spell of COVID-19 the death toll risen to 363 across the state till April 2, official sources said.

As many as 79 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from various Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, AJK health authorities officially told APP Friday night.

And at the same time at least 192 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the sources said.

Those lost lives, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in the State run DHQ hospitals included 110 from Mirpur district, 52 from Muzaffarabad district, 08 in Jhelum valley district, 09 in Neelam valley district, 58 in Poonch, 37 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 07 in Sudhanoti, 36 in Bhimbher and 39 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 13176 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far (till Friday April 2, 2021 night ), according to the State health authorities.

Among all those tested positive, 11098 patients have been recovered and discharged from various State-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Friday that 192 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 13 from Mirpur district, 42 from Muzaffarabad, 63 from Poonch district, 04 from Jhelum valley district, 09 from Bagh district, 27 from Palandri district, 09 from Bhimbher district and 25 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1075 suspects of corona virus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.

The State Health authorities have asserted that out of a total of registered 149784 patients, tested positive of the pandemic, 1633 patients have been kept in Home Isolation in various districts of AJK in line with the police of the AJK government besides the admission of 82 patients in various district hospitals in the State's fully furnished isolation and Corona wards have been set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli district. Ends / APP / AHR.