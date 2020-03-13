Corona virus deaths pass 5,000: AFP tally

The death toll from the corona virus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from the corona virus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1100 GMT on Friday.

A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- the three countries with the highest number of deaths.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.